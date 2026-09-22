Two crucial things to do in first 45 minutes of nuclear attack to give yourself best chance of survival
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Two crucial things to do in first 45 minutes of nuclear attack to give yourself best chance of survival

Experts also explain why you shouldn't use conditioner while washing your hair after a nuclear attack

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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