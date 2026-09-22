Teenage mom's haunting question as she allegedly handed baby over to stranger before being arrested
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Teenage mom's haunting question as she allegedly handed baby over to stranger before being arrested

18-year-old Karla Ibarra is said to have approached Jennifer Benavides at a bus stop

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Topics: Parenting, Texas, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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