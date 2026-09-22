Seven unanswered questions from Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes interview
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Seven unanswered questions from Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes interview

Patrick didn't directly answer some questions, while other key topics weren't brought up

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes/CBS

Topics: US News, Crime, Lindsay Clancy

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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