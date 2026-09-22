Seven unanswered questions from Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes interview

Patrick Clancy has spoken out in his first televised interview since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's trial, where she was accused of murdering their three children.

The tech sales executive has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny after a number of harmful conspiracy theories stemmed from his ex-wife's murder trial.

Lindsay was accused of murdering her three young children Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan in January 2023. Her defense team argued she was so severely mentally ill, allegedly suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings, that she cannot be held criminally responsible.

While the court case ended in a mistrial, with jurors unable to agree on a unanimous outcome, much of the public speculation focused on Lindsay's husband Patrick, prompting unfounded claims regarding his alleged involvement in his children's deaths.

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Now, the father-of-three has told his own side of the story in a 60 Minutes interview, but Law&Crime highlighted seven key questions left unanswered.

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick took part in a 60 Minutes interview (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

His relationship with Lindsay now

One topic which was barely addressed during the CBS interview was Patrick's relationship with Lindsay now.

We know Patrick filed for divorce in February 2024, just over a year after the death of his children, and in court he described her as a loving and devoted mother who did everything for their children.

In the 60 Minutes interview, he said he believes 'it was her mental illness that caused that,' adding that without forgiveness, 'I would be eaten up inside forever.'

When asked whether Lindsay had ever asked for forgiveness, he said: "No, but I gave it to her."

What the interview didn't address was any contact the former husband and wife may have had since the dreadful events of January 2023, right up to the recent trial and aftermath.

Patrick's thoughts on the conspiracy theories

A lot of accusations have been thrown Patrick's way since the mistrial, including completely unfounded claims that he may have been responsible for his children's deaths.

For instance, he was grilled in court about why, though he left home at 5.15pm to visit a CVS a three-minute drive away, CCTV cameras didn't show him going in until 5.32pm - something made much of online as a 'missing 15 minutes'.

He did not address any specific conspiracy theories in the interview, but did speak generally about social media criticism he received during the trial.

Briefly told 60 Minutes: "It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children. It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health. And it's done real harm to real people, myself included, but also others.

"It's painful to see and it makes it difficult to be in public. And it's possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it. And that's what we're left with."

Patrick Clancy has spoken out (60 Minutes/CBS)

His thoughts on Lindsay's trial ending in mistrial

One topic that remained completely untouched in the 60 Minutes interview was how Patrick felt about the fact Lindsay's murder trial had ended in mistrial.

However, a spokesperson for Patrick did release a statement on September 4, which suggested he would not be in support of a retrial.

While he thanked the court and jurors for their work, the statement said: "The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful, for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us."

His lawyer later confirmed the prospect of a retrial would be 'extraordinarily painful' for Patrick and the family.

Did he ask Lindsay why she killed their children?

During the interview, Ross Douthat asked him directly if he asked Linsday why she did what she did, but Patrick did not answer, instead speaking on an entirely different question.

"I asked her if she remembered it," he explained, before going on to reveal his ex-wife said the memory felt 'like a dream'.

Although this does paint a picture of a very difficult conversation, it remains unclear whether he ever asked the question.

Patrick Clancy opened up about a difficult conversation he had with Lindsay (60 Minutes/CBS)

The alleged shortcomings of the police investigation

Throughout the trial, Lindsay's defense team shared evidence of alleged oversights when it came to the investigation into the children's deaths, such as the police's failure to analyze the pills Lindsay had taken during the attempted suicide.

They also noted investigators' failure to recover Lindsay's Apple Watch, which contained a wealth of data from the time period around the killings.

During the 60 Minutes interview, Patrick did not touch on this at all, nor has he spoken about it outside of the interview.

What will happen to Lindsay now?

Patrick made no remarks whatsoever about what he believes will happen to Lindsay now or whether he thinks a retrial will be likely. However, as previously mentioned, he has made his feelings known about the prospect of going through another trial.

Given the fact he has said very publicly that he blames Lindsay's mental illness and not her personally for what happened, it is also unlikely that he would want to see her punished beyond what they have both already gone through.

If Lindsay could be watching the 60 Minutes interview

Given that Lindsay is currently believed to be residing in state-run psychiatric and medical facility Tewksbury Hospital in Massachusetts, there is every possibility she could have watched the CBS interview.

None of this was ever discussed within the 60 Minutes show itself, however it was later raised with legal experts.