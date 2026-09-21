Patrick Clancy's heartbreaking final words to 8-month-old Callan before his death

Patrick Clancy has opened up about the final moments he shared with his eight-month-old son Callan, who survived for four days after his two older siblings died.

The father has spoken publicly following the mistrial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder over the January 2023 deaths of their children Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan.

Lindsay does not deny killing the children, whilst her lawyers argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and could not be held criminally responsible. Prosecutors maintained she knew right from wrong at the time.

Her trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Advert

Patrick has now discussed what happened to Callan in an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, including the words he said to his son before his death.

Lindsay’s lawyers argued postpartum psychosis affected her criminal responsibility (GREG DERR/Contributor)

Asked whether he spoke to Callan during the four days he remained alive, Patrick replied: "Yeah."

When correspondent Ross Douthat asked what he had said, Patrick revealed: "I said, I'm so sorry."

He continued: "And I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms."

Patrick had returned to the family's Massachusetts home after running an errand on Jan. 24, 2023, where he found Lindsay seriously injured outside.

He then discovered Cora and Dawson in the basement, whilst Callan still had a heartbeat and was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital. Recalling that night, Patrick explained that he initially held onto hope that his youngest child might survive.

He said: "So I remember that night, I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live," he said.

"And I remember just thinking, just give me one. Just give me one kid. And I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. And I'd tell him about his brother and sister, and I was holding out hope for that."

Patrick said he remained hopeful his youngest son might survive (YouTube/60 Minutes)

However, his outlook changed after he arrived at the hospital.

"And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor, I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn't going to be a good prognosis."

Reflecting on the extra time with his son, he said: "I'm so grateful for those four days that I had with him. And I'm so grateful he hung on".

During those hours, Patrick also wrote tributes to all three of his children, typing with one hand whilst holding Callan's hand with the other.

He has previously spoken about continuing to feel connected to Cora, Dawson and Callan, saying he still talks to his children and asks them for help.

Patrick said: "I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them."