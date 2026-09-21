Lauren Boebert responds to claims she had affairs with three staffers and paid $200,000 to keep it quiet
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Lauren Boebert responds to claims she had affairs with three staffers and paid $200,000 to keep it quiet

Lauren Boebert accused journalists of ‘crossing a line’

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: News, US News, Politics

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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