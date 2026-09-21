Significant update issued after 'kill order' given for shark that killed man in 'scene from jaws'

Authorities have issued an update after a 'kill order' was issued in Western Australia following a great white shark attack.

Greg O'Neill, 63, was killed by the suspected 5m shark on September 18, after being attacked while he was swimming by Sorrento Beach, near Perth in Western Australia.

He had been with a friend who managed to survive, with eyewitnesses witnessing the horrific attack which happened 15 meters from the shore.

After the attack, the Government of Western Australia issued a kill order, in which they authorized officers to capture and kill the shark.

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WA Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said the decision was made on 'the exceptional circumstances of the attack' and the 'hazard posed by the shark'.

It's believed that it is the first time in almost a decade that such an order has been issued by the WA government.

However, shark capture gear has now been removed from the area by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), who said there was 'no evidence of shark activity'.

The government have said they would be looking at the use of drones in the future (7NEWS Australia)

As per ABC News, they also said that there was a 'a significantly diminished chance' of capturing the shark in question, and therefore, the operation has been called off.

Shark capture gear is a type of drum line which is usually used to tag sharks. It was originally placed 1.5 kilometres off the beach by which the incident happened.

Culum Brown, from Macquarie University's Ecology and Evolution of Fishes Laboratory, had criticized the government's response prior to this, telling the outlet that the chances of catching the shark were extremely slim.

"So what are they going to do? Catch every white shark on the west coast until they find the one? I mean, it's a bit ridiculous," he exclaimed.

He also told ABC News that it would be better to invest more in shark-spotting drones, which he said were 'a very highly effective technology' and 'much cheaper than helicopters'.

He then said that this was a 'win, win' for all, sharks and swimmers.

The government have said that more mitigation measures are on the way, and that they will be looking at the use of drones in the future.

In another big update, the beaches have now reopened after authorities closed off beaches along 12km of the coastline.

However, the man's body is yet to be recovered.

Locals have been paying tribute on the beach (7NEWS Australia)

Greg's family issue a statement

Following the 63-year-old's tragic death, Greg's family issued a statement saying they were 'deeply shocked and devastated'.

"He was a generous, devoted family man that gave his children so much love, care and opportunity," they told 7NEWS Australia.

"Greg loved the ocean and was known as a passionate swimmer, sports lover, dedicated worker and an all-round generous, witty guy.

"The kind thoughts and support from everyone who has reached out are greatly appreciated," they concluded.

They also visited the scene, where people have been laying flowers in memory of Greg.

Greg's attack was the third fatal shark attack in Western Australia this year.

It was the 24th fatal shark attack in the area since 2000.