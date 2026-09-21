Significant update issued after 'kill order' given for shark that killed man in 'scene from jaws'
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Significant update issued after 'kill order' given for shark that killed man in 'scene from jaws'

Greg O'Neill's attack was the third fatal shark attack in Western Australia this year.

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ABC

Topics: Australia, Perth

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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