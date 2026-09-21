Donald Trump defends White House press ban as he is sued by three major media outlets

Donald Trump has defended his decision to ban three major news organisations from the White House after the move sparked a growing dispute over press access.

The US president announced on Sept. 18 that journalists working for CNN, MS NOW and Politico would no longer be permitted into the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly publishing what he described as ‘fake news’.

Their reporters were subsequently turned away from the grounds and had their press credentials revoked, whilst Trump suggested other organisations could face similar action.

The row has since spread to the White House television press pool, with ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and Fox News suspending pool coverage after CNN was prevented from fulfilling its scheduled duties.

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Now, CNN, MS NOW and Politico have filed a lawsuit against Trump and members of his administration, arguing that the decision violated protections under the First Amendment.

These three major outlets are challenging the decision under the First Amendment (Anadolu/Contributor/Getty Images)

In a joint statement, the outlets said, as shared on Politico’s X (formerly Twitter) account: “This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, DC, with the organisations seeking to have their access restored.

Trump has since rejected the suggestion that his administration is targeting press freedom, instead insisting the restrictions are aimed at outlets he considers dishonest.

The dispute has disrupted normal White House television pool coverage (OLIVER CONTRERAS/Contributor/Getty Images)

Writing on Truth Social on Sept. 21, he said: “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.

“It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

His latest comments come three days after he initially announced the ban, when he wrote: “Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The fallout has meanwhile affected coverage beyond the three organisations.

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said in a joint statement, as shared on the CBS News PR X account: “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

With the networks declining to replace CNN in the television pool, normal pool coverage of some presidential events has been suspended whilst the legal challenge continues.



