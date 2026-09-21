Donald Trump defends White House press ban as he is sued by three major media outlets
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Donald Trump defends White House press ban as he is sued by three major media outlets

Major TV networks have also taken action as Trump's White House press row escalates

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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