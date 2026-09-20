Donald Trump's 'bulge' sparks wild theories as White House responds
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Donald Trump's 'bulge' sparks wild theories as White House responds

White House spokesman's furious response has only added more fuel to the conspiracy theories

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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