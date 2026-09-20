Donald Trump's 'bulge' sparks wild theories as White House responds

Donald Trump has been spotted with the same mysterious bulge under the back of his suit for at least the third time in recent months, and the White House isn't happy about the attention it's getting.

The latest sighting came on Wednesday, when the 80-year-old president travelled to North Carolina to campaign for Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley. Footage shared on Instagram by White House aide Margo Martin, who Trump has previously called 'the most beautiful photographer in the world,' captured reporters outside Air Force One - and, once again, an odd shape protruding from beneath his suit jacket.

It's not the first time the bulge has caught people's attention. The shape was first noticed during a 60 Minutes interview back in April, before turning up again last month in footage from a Long Island rally, shared by former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

That clip showed Trump turning to greet the crowd as he left the stage, giving cameras a clear look at the box-like outline from behind.





What is Donald Trump's bulge?

Nobody outside the president's team actually knows, and that's exactly what's kept the theories alive. Social media users have speculated about everything from a catheter to a back brace, an exoskeleton, or even equipment linked to heart failure. None of these theories have been confirmed, and the White House has dismissed them outright.

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Trump was seen with bruising on his hands last year. (Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The renewed scrutiny comes against the backdrop of broader questions about Trump's health since he returned to office last year.

He's been photographed with bruising on his hands and swelling around his ankles, and has occasionally appeared to drag his right leg or tap it repeatedly while walking. Administration officials maintain that the president is in what they've described as 'excellent' health.

When the Daily Beast put the bulge question to the White House directly, spokesman Davis Ingle didn't hold back.

He told the outlet: "Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that's because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed the speculation when contacted by the Daily Beast. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ingle went further, using the moment to draw a comparison with the previous administration.

"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people," he said.

The bulge controversy is just the latest headline surrounding Trump's inner circle this week.

Martin's involvement comes days after another aide close to the president was accused of being a 'flunkie' after reportedly shoving people out of Trump's path during a separate incident involving Natalie Harp.