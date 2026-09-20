Lesser-known signs of vitamin D deficiency as 35% of population suffer from it

With 35 percent of adults in the US living with a vitamin D deficiency, there are numerous lesser-known symptoms that people should be aware of.

We all know vitamin D as the ‘sunshine vitamin’, but getting too little of it can cause more than just feeling a bit sluggish.

While some symptoms are fairly obvious, others can be surprisingly easy to brush off or blame on a long week, a busy schedule or simply not getting enough sleep.

And with millions of people in the US affected, it’s worth knowing what your body could be trying to tell you.

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, vitamin D is just one of the 'many vitamins your body needs to stay healthy'.

"It plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of calcium in your blood and bones and in building and maintaining bones," the experts write.

The clinic explains that Vitamin D helps the body to absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals that are important for keeping bones strong and healthy.

It's known as the 'sunshine vitamin'. (Getty Stock Images)

But when there is a severe or long-term vitamin D deficiency, the body struggles to absorb enough calcium from food, and this can cause calcium levels in your blood to drop, which can lead to muscle weakness, cramps, tiredness and low mood.

It notes that in adults, a severe vitamin D deficiency can lead to a condition called osteomalacia, where the bones become soft and weak. It can also increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.

And the experts note that while it can be relatively tricky to spot in children, it's even more difficult to spot in adults.

Some of the symptoms include:

Fatigue

Bone pain

Muscle weakness, muscle aches or muscle cramps

Mood changes, like depression

Taking supplements may be recommended. (Getty Stock Images)

However, 'you may have no signs or symptoms of vitamin D deficiency', they further note.

And when it comes to what causes a deficiency, there are reportedly two main triggers.

One being that your body is not getting enough vitamin D in your diet and/or through sunlight, or your body isn’t properly absorbing or using vitamin D.

But others include certain medical conditions, weight loss-surgeries, and specific medications.

When it comes to treating a deficiency, the clinic state: "The goals of treatment and prevention for vitamin D deficiency are the same: to reach and then maintain an adequate vitamin D level in your body... and your healthcare provider will likely recommend taking vitamin D supplements."