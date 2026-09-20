Doctor breaks down how your body transforms if you don't drink water for 24, 48, and 72 hours
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Doctor breaks down how your body transforms if you don't drink water for 24, 48, and 72 hours

Most of us know we should be drinking more water, but there are serious consequences if your body gets too dehydrated

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Food and Drink, Health, Science

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

After joining UNILAD as a fresh-faced trending news writer in 2018, Emily has since worked as a senior journalist and Community Desk Lead before becoming Editorial Lead for UNILAD. With a keen eye for human interest stories, Emily has interviewed everyone from a man who survived a bear attack to a woman who lives on a cruise ship - though opportunities to speak with Adam Sandler and Zac Efron haven’t been missed either. When she’s not digging for a wild life story, you can probably find her being a wannabe food influencer.

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