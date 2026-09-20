Doctor breaks down how your body transforms if you don't drink water for 24, 48, and 72 hours

It's no secret that we all need to drink water to keep ourselves healthy, but a day-by-day breakdown of exactly what happens to your body without it will no doubt have you running to the sink for a top up.

A common recommendation for drinking water is to aim for about eight glasses a day, but of course there's a lot of variation in that advice. Are we talking pint glasses or shot glasses?

According to the Mayo Clinic, some studies suggest 2.7 liters to 3.7 liters of fluid from all sources will do the trick to give you enough water, though that can again vary depending on your body type, environment and how active you are.

One thing's for sure, however, and it's that your body will tell you in a number of ways if it's not getting the amount of water it needs.

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Speaking to UNILAD, Dr. Donald Grant from The Independent Pharmacy explains that the symptoms of dehydration can kick in in just one day.

Dr Grant has broken down the day-by-day impacts of dehydration (Supplied)

24 hours without water

After one full day, the body will begin to show signs of mild dehydration.

Beyond a general feeling of thirst, Dr. Grant explains: "People may start to notice symptoms such as headaches, dry mouth, increased thirst and darker urine. Early dehydration can also be mistaken for hunger, which is why people aiming to lose weight are often told to ensure they maintain healthy drinking habits, to avoid unnecessary cravings.”

48 hours without water

After two days, dehydration becomes more serious, Dr. Grant says. Your body can start to transform with bloating, and you might also experience a 'noticeable rise in heart rate and a drop in blood pressure, sometimes leading to dizziness or lightheadedness when standing up.'

Dr. Grant continues: "Digestion also slows down at this stage, which can lead to bloating or constipation.”

Two days without water can cause bloating and constipation (Getty Stock Photo)

72 hours without water

In case you hadn't guessed by now, you really shouldn't be going one day without water, let alone three. By that time, Dr. Grant says, the situation 'becomes genuinely very dangerous.'.

"Going this long without water can cause fainting, confusion, disorientation, or even collapse," he explains.

Inside your body, the changes continue as the dehydration can put 'significant strain on the kidneys and, in severe cases, contribute to kidney injury', which highlights the importance of maintaining healthy water intake.

“Overall, it’s crucial to ensure you’re drinking enough water throughout the day, especially in warmer climates or after physical activity," Dr. Grant says, adding his own recommendation for intake as he says 'people should aim for around 2.5-3 litres of fluids each day, or around 10 cups'.

Water can also come from other fluids as well as food (Getty Stock Photo)

How to increase water intake

As well as the obvious solution of simply drinking more water, the Mayo Clinic notes that you can also stay hydrated with the help of other liquids such as tea, coffee and milk.

Soda, sports drinks and fruit juices are also options, though they run the risk of increasing your sugar and calorie intake.

Food can also contribute to your water intake, with cantaloupe and strawberries being some examples of foods with a high water content.