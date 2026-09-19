Oral condition that could increase dementia risk by more than 50%, according to study
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Oral condition that could increase dementia risk by more than 50%, according to study

Approximately 6.7 million people over the age of 65 suffer from dementia in the United States

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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