Oral condition that could increase dementia risk by more than 50%, according to study

A common gum problem may be linked to an 50% increase in dementia risk for adults, one study says.

The study, published in The Journal of Clinical Periodontology included almost 1,400 people in Japan. Researchers tracked the oral and neurological health of the participants for almost ten years.

As per Cleveland Clinic, 'Dementia is a 'term for a group of symptoms that cause a loss of cognitive functioning (thinking, memory, mood and behavior)'. This decline interferes with daily life and activities, and the illness is said to affect those over 65. It can shorten life expectancy.

In the United States, it is estimated that 6.7 million people over the age of 65 suffer from dementia.

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The study found that those who experienced gum bleeding were 54% more likely to develop dementia within the next decade.

Increasing further, the study found that they were 61% more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

Participants who had the worst case of receeding gums had a 59% risk of developing dementia (Getty Stock)

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia, and accounts for 60% to 80% of cases.

Participants who had the worst case of receding gums had a 59% risk of developing dementia, it was found.

The study concludes: "Poor periodontal status was associated with dementia in older Japanese adults. These findings highlight the potential public health importance of preventing periodontitis to reduce the risk of dementia."

Poor periodontal status here, means poor gum and tooth-supporting tissue health.

However, it is important to note that this study was observational, and therefore, can't prove poor oral/gum health is causing dementia. However, the study is long term.

Adding on, it read: "This study confirmed the association between periodontal status and dementia risk in a general older Japanese population followed up for 10 years. It specifically revealed the association of periodontal inflammation, as indicated by periodontal indicators such as PPD and BOP, with AD and VaD."

Researchers then said that 'periodontal care to improve and maintain periodontal health may help reduce the risk of dementia'.

However, it is important to note that this study is observational, and therefore cannot prove that poor gum health was causing dementia.

Researchers note that 'infrequent toothbrushing could promote the accumulation of subgingival plaque and bacterial burden, which may contribute to systemic inflammation and increased risk of dementia'.(Getty Stock)

They also noted that inflammation throughout the body could contribute to poor oral health, and higher dementia risk.

They say that a 'low frequency of toothbrushing was associated with a high risk of all-cause dementia'.

Here, they note that 'infrequent toothbrushing could promote the accumulation of subgingival plaque and bacterial burden, which may contribute to systemic inflammation and increased risk of dementia'.

Researchers do however, note that their study is limited, as it only involved residents from a single municipality in Japan.

Experts reveal 'correct way to brush your teeth'

In a complete different study, some experts suggest that we should be aiming for three times a day for optimal oral health.

"We now think that maintaining your teeth in health may be associated with a reduced risk of more than 50 systemic conditions. Recent evidence suggests the oral cavity can influence health in other organs, including the joints, brain and gut," Alpdogan Kantarci, a professor of dentistry at the University of Minnesota, said. She also encouraged those who don't have an electric toothbrush to invest in one.