A shocking new poll has revealed the number of Americans who believe that Congress is doing a good job, following a recent string of scandals in which two representatives resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

A new survey has revealed America's true feelings about Congress senators and representatives, after it was revealed just this week that President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen drastically following the war with Iran.

Trump enjoyed his highest approval rating of his current term just after he was sworn into office in January 2025, when it stood at 47 percent.

But according to the most recent poll, Americans are losing in faith in the president, with only 35 percent approving of his current performance.

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This is largely due to the US' involvement in the war, but it also seems the Republican leader has lost many of his own loyal supporters, after posting an image in which he appeared to depict himself as a Christ-like figure.

Donald Trump recently received a low approval rating from the American people (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Many Christian conservatives were left completely outraged, prompting the president to issue a statement, in which he claimed that had intended to pose as a doctor, not Jesus.

But it looks as though many Americans feel the same way about Congress as they do about the president - disappointed.

In fact, the new poll from Gallup found that more Americans believe that the 1969 moon landing was fake than those who actually approve of the job Congress are currently doing.

To clarify, the data shows that 12 percent of people believe the Apollo 11 moon landing wasn't real, while 10 percent believe Congress is succeeding - the same percentage of Americans who believe the earth is flat.

Commenting on the shocking rating, CNN data analyst Harry Enten said: "You know, I just want to say to Congress, stand up and applaud.

It seems the American people are not happy with the performance of Congress at all (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"You’re usually hated, but usually not this hated. You’re reaching, or at least tying, record highs in terms of disapproval."

The result comes after numerous catastrophic government shutdowns, as well as a string of sexual misconduct allegations against a number of representatives in recent months.

Just this month, Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, and Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, departed congress in disgrace following alarming allegations of a sexual nature.

Rep. Cory Mills, a Florida Republican, is also currently under an active House Ethics investigation for similar reasons.

The poll result also comes after a record low of legislative output in 2025 during the first year of a presidency.