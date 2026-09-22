Fans slam Orlando Bloom's threesome scene with sisters Rooney and Kate Mara calling it 'weird' and 'unethical'

Orlando Bloom shooting a threesome with real-life sisters Kate and Rooney Mara has disturbed fans online - despite the director lauding the scene as 'beautiful'.

German filmmaker Werner Herzog has caused chaos online after casting the siblings to play Joan and Jean Holbrooke - two sisters who are so close that they speak in unison and even love the same man - in his upcoming film Bucking Fastard.

Twenty-six years on from playing ladies' man Peter Drinkwater in Midsomer Murders, who eventually died at the hands of a pitchfork... some trivia there for you, Bloom is still wooing women - this time as Gareth Mulroney.

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In the film, loosely inspired by the lives of twins Freda and Greta Chaplin, Gareth strikes up a romance with Joan and Jean. While the premise is questionable as it is, Herzog casting Kate Mara - best known for her role as reporter Zoe Barnes in House of Cards - and her real-life two-time Oscar nominee sister, Rooney Mara, is what fans are struggling to comprehend.

During the film’s recent premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, Bloom opened up about filming the intimate scene alongside the famous siblings.

"My character, the Bucking Fastard, is sensitive too," the 49-year-old explained.

"And he’s quite quickly out of his depth in some ways. It was a very sincere sort of moment that was created."

Herzog also gave some insight into how he directed the scene - or really, how he didn't.

"In the love scene, I said to Orlando, 'You are in bed, and you have two women in your arms. How you deal with it, I cannot give instructions.' It is beautiful because it has such charm and depth," Herzog said.

Despite the artistic intentions, many have taken to the internet to blast the scene and all those involved.

"This is just weird," one user wrote on Reddit.

Another added: "What the fk is happening...why would the maras agree to this..."

Orlando Bloom with sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

A third typed: "Even if they don't need it, once you propose a lot of money for something, A lot of people get ready to do a lot of things that would be dangerous or very immoral."

Users even began to argue whether the film is remotely based off of the Chaplin sisters.

"It’s not base on the true story. And the idea of those two sisters. Having a threesome of any kind is just wild and inappropriate. So yes very immoral for them to have that in the story," one person penned.

Meanwhile, others defended Kate and Rooney with one person flagging that acting is their job and that they are not meant to be attracted to - and enjoy - the sex scenes.

"I know but it's still weird to act out a sex scene with your sibling...," another user fired back.

The post, which garnered more than 140 comments, was for the most part divided on whether the 'disturbing part' was Herzog's casting or the Maras' participation.

With all this being said, any film with Rooney Mara in it is usually worth watching - The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Carol, Her, Lion, The Social Network... need I go on?