Fans slam Orlando Bloom's threesome scene with sisters Rooney and Kate Mara calling it 'weird' and 'unethical'
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Fans slam Orlando Bloom's threesome scene with sisters Rooney and Kate Mara calling it 'weird' and 'unethical'

Despite director Werner Herzog dubbing the threesome scene with the siblings as 'beautiful', fans have blasted it as 'disturbing'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Arnaitz Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

Topics: Orlando Bloom, Film and TV

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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