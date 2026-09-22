Rachel's ex Barry from Friends is unrecognizable in new career as gaming podcaster
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Rachel's ex Barry from Friends is unrecognizable in new career as gaming podcaster

Friends fanatics noticed a 'blunder' involving Barry's character in the sitcom

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NBC

Topics: Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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