Kit Harington admits saying yes to HBO's Harry Potter was a 'no-brainer'
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Kit Harington admits saying yes to HBO's Harry Potter was a 'no-brainer'

The Game of Thrones star is a big fan of the franchise

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Josh Horowitz/YouTube

Topics: Kit Harington, Harry Potter

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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