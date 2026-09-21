What Lizzie Borden's real relationship with her sister was like as Monster gets it all wrong
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What Lizzie Borden's real relationship with her sister was like as Monster gets it all wrong

The portrayal of Lizzie Borden's relationship with her sister Emma is thought to have been better than what's portrayed on the show

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Ryan Murphy, History, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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