Jessica Chastain's extremist group thriller paused after Charlie Kirk's death finally gets release date

Jessica Chastain's Apple TV thriller The Savant was only days away from arriving on screens when the streamer abruptly pulled it from its release schedule last year.

The eight-part limited series had been due to premiere on Sept. 26, 2025, with Chastain playing an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Its planned debut came little more than two weeks after Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Apple did not explicitly name Kirk's assassination as the reason for the postponement, although Deadline reported at the time that the series' subject matter and imagery involving sniper attacks were considered potentially triggering in the aftermath.

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Now, almost exactly a year after it was shelved, The Savant has finally been given a new release window.

The Savant was postponed little more than two weeks after Kirk's death (The Salt Lake Tribune/Contributor/Getty Images)

Deadline once again reports Apple TV has rescheduled the thriller for spring 2027, although the exact premiere date is still being finalised. The outlet added that the timing is expected to make the series eligible for the 2027 Emmys.

When Apple announced the original postponement in September 2025, it said: “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Chastain also made clear at the time that she did not agree with the decision, despite stressing her respect for Apple and their working relationship.

As noted by UNILAD Tech, she wrote on Instagram: “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

The Oscar-winning actor went on to explain why she believed the show's subject matter remained important.

Chastain publicly disagreed with Apple's decision to pause The Savant (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images)

She added: “The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

Created by writer and showrunner Melissa James Gibson, The Savant also stars Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and Michael Patrick Thornton, whilst Pablo Schreiber appears as a guest star and James Badge Dale has a recurring role.

Chastain also serves as an executive producer alongside Kelly Carmichael, Alan Poul, Gibson and director Matthew Heineman.

Apple had maintained throughout the delay that the project had been postponed rather than cancelled, despite uncertainty over whether it would eventually make it to screens.