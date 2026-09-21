Jessica Chastain's extremist group thriller paused after Charlie Kirk's death finally gets release date
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Jessica Chastain's extremist group thriller paused after Charlie Kirk's death finally gets release date

Chastain publicly disagreed with Apple’s decision to pause the series last year.

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Apple TV+

Topics: Charlie Kirk, Film and TV

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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