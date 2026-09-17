Kit Harington explains why he joined HBO's Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling controversy
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Kit Harington explains why he joined HBO's Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling controversy

Replacing Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart, Kit Harington speaks out on joining HBO's Harry Potter despite persistent franchise drama.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Harry Potter, HBO, Kit Harington

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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