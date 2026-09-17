Kit Harington explains why he joined HBO's Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling controversy

Kit Harington has addressed his decision to sign on to HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series, explaining why his passion for the source material led him to join the production despite the intense public debate surrounding author J.K. Rowling.

The Game of Thrones star was recently confirmed to play the flamboyant, self-absorbed Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Gilderoy Lockhart in the show's second season, adapting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harington steps into the role following the sudden departure of Nicholas Hoult, who was forced to exit the production due to scheduling conflicts shortly after being cast.

However, any new casting announcement for the high-profile HBO reboot inevitably arrives alongside scrutiny.

The television adaptation has faced ongoing pushback and calls for boycotts from portions of the fandom over Rowling’s vocal stance on transgender rights and gender identity—a controversy that has seen original film stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson publicly distance themselves from the author.

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Despite drawing critics, Harington has been up front about his love of all things Harry Potter ( Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Addressing the cultural friction surrounding the franchise, Harington explained that his decision was rooted in a lifelong affection for the books, which he grew up reading, as well as the unique creative opportunity offered by prestige television.

While visiting Today on Wednesday morning, Harington said: “I’ve been a lifelong Harry Potter fan .I was a fan when I was a kid, and then I rediscovered it as an adult, listening to it every night.

"I listen to it every single night, and it helps me go to sleep, and I know other people do that as well, so they’re really important books to me.”

Having already voiced Lockhart in Audible’s star-studded full-cast audio edition of The Chamber of Secrets, Harington described taking on the live-action role as a creative dream, pointing out that an expansive episodic format allows the series to explore Rowling's novels with far more depth, texture, and nuance than the two-hour theatrical films ever could.

“When I knew this was happening as a series, I thought it was the best idea," he explained. "Because I love the films, but with this, they can really explore the books at their fullest, and for a book nerd like me, that was a really great idea.”

Kenneth Branagh famously played Professor Lockhart in the film series (Warner Bros Pictures)

Lockhart, famously portrayed by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film adaptation, is renowned among readers as a comically vain, hollow celebrity whose heroic exploits turn out to be fraudulent.

For Harington—who spent nearly a decade playing the brooding, stoic Jon Snow—the role represents a rare pivot into high-camp comedic vanity.

While several actors attached to the HBO series have navigated questions regarding Rowling's personal politics, the network has pressed forward with an aggressive production schedule.

The series stars newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, alongside veteran screen presences including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Season 1 of HBO's Harry Potter is scheduled to debut on Christmas Day 2026, with Harington’s live-action debut as Lockhart slated for Season 2.