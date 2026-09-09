Sandra Bullock opens up about auditions where she was asked to 'drop her pants'
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Sandra Bullock opens up about auditions where she was asked to 'drop her pants'

Sandra Bullock talked with Jennifer Aniston about Practical Magic 2, rom-com mistakes and 'perverts'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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