South Park unveils bold new name change in ruthless dig at Trump following Emmy win
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South Park unveils bold new name change in ruthless dig at Trump following Emmy win

South Park's season 29 drops on September 16 on Comedy Central

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Film and TV, South Park

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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