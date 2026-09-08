South Park unveils bold new name change in ruthless dig at Trump following Emmy win

South Park has officially changed its name for the launch of Season 29 as its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, seemingly link it back to President Donald Trump.

Season 29 is nearly here, and fans of the controversial cartoon won’t have to wait long before it premieres on Wednesday, September 16 on Comedy Central.

This season's release comes off the back of the show taking home the big award, having won Outstanding Animated Program for its premiere episode "Sermon on the 'Mount," last year.

However, instead of keeping mum on the win and letting their accolade do the talking, the show’s social media channels immediately shared a graphic of Trump’s character holding the statue.

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However, in it, his pants and underwear are down to his ankles, as the town’s ensemble, including Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Satan, look on.

Donald Trump has featured on South Park numerous times (Comedy Central)

The message included in the image reads: "You finally got your Emmy."

This could point to Trump’s failed Emmy nominations for his The Apprentice show, which he was the lead of seasons one through 14.

Anyway, if that wasn’t bad enough, the show has now been renamed in light of Trump renaming and rebranding areas of the US and even outside of it.

For example, he changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Lake Ontario to Lake America, New Mexico is now under threat of being called ‘New America,’ per recent Truth Social posts, and also Mexico too.

Since South Park hasn’t been shy to troll the POTUS, maybe their decision to change the show’s name to South America is a nod to recent news.

Here’s the statement Parker and Stone released, per IGN: “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation."

South Park has a new name (Comedy Central)

If this is how things are going before the release of the six-episode season, who can say what’s next?

Well, if it follows last season, hold on tight.

The White House even got fired up over the Emmy-winning episode from last year, taking aim at the show's creators for its depiction of Trump having a ‘micropenis’.

"Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," it said on social media. "This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

Afterwards, Parker and Stone sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, where they explained how they get away with their controversial jokes.

"We hide behind cartoons," Parker said.





Then, they broached the topic of JD Vance’s depiction on the show, which was apparently meant to be a 'one-off joke', said Parker.

But they all loved the character and wanted him to stay.

Parker shared: "It was just gonna be a one-off joke — this joke about Mar-a-Lago being kind of like Fantasy Island — and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just gonna have him be Tattoo, and it’s gonna be one shot.’ And we all just loved it so much, and we loved him as a little character."

For those who are eager to follow each episode’s drop, you can expect to watch them on September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.