Henry Winkler filmed his first nude scene at the age of 79 and he’s now revealing how it really felt.

Fans of the Apple TV sitcom Loot were treated to seeing a very special guest in season three.

In case you haven’t seen it, the show follows a newly single woman named Molly (played by Maya Rudolph) who decides to run a charitable foundation after her divorce from her tech billionaire ex-husband made her one of the wealthiest women in the U.S.

She meets a bunch of eccentric characters, including Gerald Canning (Winkler), a nudist billionaire who owns an island where clothing is an option rather than a necessity.

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Winkler was delighted to join the show and he later realised his role also meant he would do something he had never done before.

The 'Happy Days' star discussed his first nude scene (ABC)

“Maya Rudolph is one of my favorites,” Winkler, 80, gushed during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“She is brilliant. She is [a] brilliant person and a lovely person. So, when she asked me to be on the first episode of the third season of Loot, I didn’t even ask to read the script,” the Happy Days star revealed.

But things took a shocking turn when he went to his first costume fitting. His character had been given a ‘silk robe that went to there’, he said on the talk show while pointing to his upper thigh.

“There was nothing else.”

Winkler revealed his initial reaction was ‘no, no, no’ and that the crew tried to persuade him by explaining, ‘No, there’s a piece of jewelry’.

“And then we did it in January on the beach. And I want to say the wind came from every direction,” he added.

“Parts of my body large and small. … It was so cold. I was in shock. But then I was with Maya and her wonderful cast.”

Henry Winkler bares it all in Loot (Apple TV)

Loot star and executive producer Rudolph previously spoke about Winkler’s nude scene with Jimmy Kimmel in October, explaining that everyone who appeared nude was wearing ‘nude-colored sports shorts’.

She explained: “I feel like people were a little bit cold, and I felt very guilty because everyone was, like, over 70,” she said.

“But there were a few individuals who enjoyed it a little too much and volunteered not to wear any of the clothing at all. And we were letting them know, like, it’s OK.”

All three seasons of Loot are available to binge on Apple TV now.