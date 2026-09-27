Brits should be stock piling these three things, according to Defence Secretary
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Brits should be stock piling these three things, according to Defence Secretary

The Defence Secretary says the UK faces threats ranging from cyberattacks to wildfires, and he wants households ready

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: UK News, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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