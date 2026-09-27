The secret UK location that could be one of the ‘world’s safest places’ in WW3

The UK has an area hidden within its islands that may be the best place to hide if a war was to hit the countries.

Scotland, Wales and England make up the islands of the United Kingdom, and inside of those countries, are hidden treasures and historical lands you could only hope to see.

But they wouldn’t survive World War 3 if Russia decided to attack those areas, which is a possibility now that the UK is seeing its ‘greatest risk’ of war in a lifetime.

This comes after Wes Streeting, the defense secretary revealed that the Kremlin poses the largest threat to national security.

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He said that due to the threats made by Russia and Putin against the UK in recent years justified ‘the biggest increase in defense spending’ since the West and Russia’s head-to-head from 1947 to 1991.

Wes Streeting warned of Russia's threat to the UK (Photo by Jack Taylor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sun, he revealed: “Without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest threat facing Britain is Russia and President Putin.”

He added that’s ‘we’ve got war in our continent’ and 'a Russian president who has imperialist ambitions, who is constantly testing Britain’s defenses, Nato defenses and testing the strength of our alliances.’

Streeting concluded his assessment of Russia by noting: “And so, the sobering reality is that we face a greater risk of war than we’ve done at any point in my lifetime.”

But if that does happen, the UK has an ultra-safe location that’s been called the ‘safest places on earth’ in a nuclear war: Wood Norton Hall.

The estate in Evesham, Worcestershire, looks like an unassuming Grade II Victorian manor, but there’s a little secret it’s harboring underground.

Right below the home is the Protected Area Wood Norton (PAWN).

The BBC bought and used it in the beginning of World War II for emergency broadcasting.

The bunker was then built in 1966 during the Cold War, which saw decades of tension between the West and Russia.

According to The Tab, the bunker is 10 stories deep and has everything you’d need to wait out a nuclear attack – as well as space for 600 people, a canteen, a sick bay, and even bedrooms to sleep the nuclear frost away.





The Kremlin has targeted the UK several times in its broadcasted threats using state-run media.

For example, Vladimir Putin has very recently made an ominous threat to the UK, and last year, revealed the 23 UK locations it would target in an attack.

According to Streeting, the threat posted by Russia is serious and requires further funding to defend the tiny islands from an attack.

He told the outlet: “Strength builds deterrence, and deterrence makes it far less likely that we will end up in a place we don’t want to be – which is at war with Russia or, indeed, anyone else.”

He explained: “I feel that need to constantly make the case to the public that we’re spending their money wisely and that investing in our defense now is a far better price to pay than the price of failure should war break out.”