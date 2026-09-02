Putin has eerie six-word response when asked if he’d attack the UK
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Putin has eerie six-word response when asked if he’d attack the UK

The Russian President issued a chilling warning amid rising tensions over Britain continuing to support Ukraine in its war against Russia

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Vladimir Putin, Russia, UK News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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