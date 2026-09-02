Putin has eerie six-word response when asked if he’d attack the UK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an eerie six-word response after being asked whether he is secretly planning to launch military strikes directly at the UK.

Tensions between London and Moscow have reached a boiling point after Prime Minister Andy Burnham agreed to provide Ukraine with classified blueprints for the Storm Shadow missile.

The move allows Kyiv to manufacture the long-range cruise missiles locally, giving them the capability to strike targets deeper inside Russian territory.

The plans have been blasted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who accused the UK of 'playing with fire', claiming Russia now has a right to regard the 'direct involvement of British missile forces' as 'participation in the war, with all the ensuing consequences'.

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However, Burnham - who recently replaced Keir Starmer as the leader of the UK - hit back during a visit to Kyiv.

"Who started the fire? That’s the question, isn’t it?” Burnham argued, referencing the initial invasion.

To mark Ukraine's Independence Day, the Labour leader spoke outside of St Sophia Cathedral in the Ukrainian capital, as he vowed not to be deterred.

“Despite Russia’s outrageous threats to my country, we will continue our support for Ukraine,” he stated.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham held a press conference outside of St Sophia Cathedral, in Kyiv, to mark Ukraine's Independence Day (Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"My nation kept the flame of European freedom alive in the 20th century, you hold that flame in the 21st.”

Now, during a tense press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a journalist asked Putin if British military industrial facilities located on UK soil could be targeted next.

Putin responded with a smirk before delivering his eerie six-word warning.

"That's a secret, a military secret," he replied.

He was then asked about the potential presence of British military facilities operating inside Ukraine.

"Are there British military facilities in Ukraine?" he initially questioned.

When a reporter clarified it was a hypothetical scenario, Putin bluntly responded: "If there are, then absolutely certainly [they would be a target]."

"I can confirm once again: any military facilities in Ukraine are our legitimate target. British ones, any kind."

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin had a chilling response when asked whether he would target the UK (Peter KOVALEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after UK Chancellor John Healey announced a new crackdown on covert Russian networks attempting to evade economic sanctions.

“We are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and leaving those aiding his illegal war with nowhere to hide,” Healey said.

"The UK and our allies must step up our international cooperation to expose sanctions evasion, and disrupt the financial networks fueling Russia’s aggression.

"Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is unshakable. We will bear down on those propping up Putin’s war as we push to secure a just and lasting peace.”

Despite his eerie warning to the UK, Putin has downplayed the potential of World War III by claiming that everyone wants to end the conflict peacefully... hmmm, if that's really true, then maybe bring the invasion to a halt, Vlad?

Anyway... Putin told reporters: "Our friends' position is that everyone is in favor of ending this conflict as quickly as possible, preferably by peaceful means."

Yes, we all have that one friend in the friendship group who threatens to bomb our homes!