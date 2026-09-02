Trump takes new job once held by his biggest rivals – now people fear he'll ‘curse’ it
Home>News>US News

Trump takes new job once held by his biggest rivals – now people fear he'll ‘curse’ it

Fans are worried President Donald Trump may curse the US as his recent attendance record at events is a rather grim read!

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Al Drago/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Sport

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: