Trump takes new job once held by his biggest rivals – now people fear he'll ‘curse’ it

President Donald Trump has just added a new position to his ever-growing resume - one that has been donned by the likes of Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The 80-year-old's second term in power has been busy - to say the least! But this latest gig is at least doing something he's interested in... not that he's not interested in being the most powerful man in the world.

Anyway, this new role has sparked wild conspiracy theories among fans who fear he will completely ‘curse’ the US.

That's because the Republican recently recently accepted an invitation to serve as the PGA Tour's Honorary Chairman for the upcoming 2026 Presidents Cup.

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It is a role that he's served once before - during his first term in 2017 - and with it being his second stint, he's become only the second person to have served in the role twice... alongside 44th US President Obama.

The golf tournament takes place from September 22 to September 27 at the prestigious Medinah Country Club in Chicago, Illinois.

The competition features a team of 12 American golfers, captained by Brandt Snedeker, battling against an international team led by Australian Geoff Ogilvy.

While Trump is famously obsessed with the golf course, his involvement has left some superstitious sports fans panicking on social media.

A glum-looking President Donald Trump attended the only game of the NBA Finals where his team, the New York Knicks, lost (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Many commentators believe he is bringing a dreaded ‘Trump curse’ to the major tournament after attending several recent sporting events where his favored teams suffered losses.

Last June, he was in the crowd when the New York Knicks lost their only game of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden.

He also watched the Washington Commanders lose 44-22 to the Detroit Lions during the NFL season in November 2025 - and we all remember his visit to the Ryder Cup in New York last year, which ended disastrously as the US squad lost three of their first four team matches to Europe.

Following the Presidents Cup announcement, worried fans flooded X.

"First US loss incoming, you saw what happened at Bethpage," one user penned.

The US team poses with President Donald Trump when they actually lifted the President's Cup, back in 2017 (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Another added: "So international team has a really good chance at winning now."

While a third predicted ‘a guaranteed USA loss’ this September.

They weren't alone - there were dozens who thought the same, with another typing: "For the first time in decades, the USA will lose. Everything he touches dies."

Despite the backlash, Trump seemed excited to accept the position, confirming the news on his Truth Social platform.

"At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago," he wrote.

"This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are 'loaded' with Talent. I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

However, if Trump's first stint is anything to go by, the US actually won that 19-11.