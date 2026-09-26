American Idol contestant's kids asked heartbreaking question after mom's death as dad is accused of killing her
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American Idol contestant's kids asked heartbreaking question after mom's death as dad is accused of killing her

The court has heard that Flynn had allegedly been having an affair with a colleague

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Topics: US News, Court, Crime, American Idol

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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