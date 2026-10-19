Katie Zacharia accused of posting 'sensitive' White House information after lasting days in the role

Katie Zacharia may have accidentally shared private information about White House goings-on in a photo of her with Donald Trump.

Last week it was announced that Zacharia was removing herself rom her role as White House press secretary after being urged by Trump to do so.

"I told her, 'I think you’re better off being happy'," the POTUS told reporters on Friday (October 16). "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider'. I said, 'You think about it, but I would reconsider'."

And that she did, and officially resigned from the role after just five days.

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She went on to break her silence on her matter and called it an 'honor' for having worked for the president – even if it was for less than a week.

Katie Zacharia stepped down as White House press secretary after 5 days in the role (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Zacharia penned on Twitter: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him.

"No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him."

Alongside the message, Zacharia shared a photo of her with the president in the Oval Office. Included in the photo is a blurred image of what appears to be a map on Trump's desk, and people think this could have accidentally revealed private information about the White House and the president's plans...

Adding fuel to the fire, Zacharia later shared another snap of her with the president in the Oval Office, this time alongside her family. In the second photo the map that had been on Trump's desk was edited out completely.

People spotted a blurred photo of a map in Katie's post (@KatieZacharia/Twitter)

Online sleuths have since suggested that the edited map portrayed East Potomac Park in Washington D.C. – which Trump is wanting to renovate.

He announced his plans in Sunday (October 18) on Truth Social alongside a photo of a map that bares an uncanny resemblance to the blurred picture shared by Zacharia.

Trump penned: "I am pleased to announce that the Department of the Interior, under the auspices of Secretary Doug Burgum, and in conjunction with famed Golf Course Architect, Tom Fazio, has developed a plan to build a World Class Championship Golf Course on the site of the current East Potomac Golf Links, located in Washington, D.C."

He continued: "When completed, it will be open to the Public while, at the same time, designed to the Highest Level of Golf and able to hold World Class Tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup.

"This Course will create many Jobs, and have a tremendously positive Economic Development impact on Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area."

He proceeded to describe the current corse as 'old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect'.

Trump added: "It is in very poor condition, with falling, dangerous, and disease infested trees and, importantly, a collapsing and hazardous seawall."