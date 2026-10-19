Katie Zacharia accused of posting 'sensitive' White House information after lasting days in the role
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Katie Zacharia accused of posting 'sensitive' White House information after lasting days in the role

Katie Zacharia was advised to step down as White House press secretary after less than a week in the role

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Viral

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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