Katie Zacharia breaks silence on record-breaking exit with divisive statement

Katie Zacharia has said it was a 'honor' to work for Donald Trump after working for the president for just five days.

Zacharia was brought in a press secretary to replace Karoline Leavitt, who resigned from the position at the end of August to spend more time with her two children.

Leavitt held the role for 18 months, but the same can't be said for Zacharia who lasted less than a week.

Zacharia gave her first, shaky press conference earlier this week, which was only 14 minutes long. She defended the briefing afterwards and said she 'never had a full briefing beforehand'.

Advert

The 42-year-old has now stepped down from the high profile job and took to Twitter to address the matter.

She wrote alongside a photo of her with the president: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to."

Katie Zacharia was the White House press secretary for five days (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It was an honor to work for him," Zacharia added.

Her short time as press secretary have left people divided; some have commented on her recent tweet telling her she did a good job, while others weren't as convinced.

"Don’t listen to the noise Katie. I think you did great," one person wrote. A second added: "We are all wishing you the best. Ignore the haters!"

Another person sent their well wishes to Zacharia, writing: "Katie, I apologize for all the amoeba that attacked you. There are so many unhappy people in this world the only place they find happiness is in negativity. I wish you the best."

Others questioned if she could really call her brief stint as press secretary and 'honor'.

"5 days and you still calling it an honor, loyalty is something else I guess," somebody commented.

"My high school internship at the grocery store lasted longer than your press secretary career," added another.

Her exit comes after Donald Trump suggested she step down. Trump said he told Zacharia that she might want to change her mind about the job, and said he thought she had been treated unfairly by the press.

"I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy’," Mr Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he left for a rally in Georgia yesterday (October 16).

"I said, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider’. I said, ‘You think about it, but I would reconsider’."

It remains unclear who will replace Zacharia.