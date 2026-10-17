Katie Zacharia breaks silence on record-breaking exit with divisive statement
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Katie Zacharia breaks silence on record-breaking exit with divisive statement

She shared her thoughts on the president, who shortly before her departure suggested the step down

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/FTWP

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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