AI predicts Trump's next press secretary after Katie Zacharia lasted just five days in the role
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AI predicts Trump's next press secretary after Katie Zacharia lasted just five days in the role

ChatGPT’s top pick already works in the White House press office, with a CNN commentator in close second

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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