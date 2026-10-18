AI predicts Trump's next press secretary after Katie Zacharia lasted just five days in the role

The White House is without a press secretary once again after Katie Zacharia left the role on Oct. 16, just days after she was appointed.

She had succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who resigned at the end of August to focus on her family, and her time in the job was shorter than the 11 days Anthony Scaramucci spent as White House communications director in 2017.

With the job open again, ChatGPT has made its prediction for who gets it next, and its top pick is Anna Kelly, the principal deputy press secretary who worked under Leavitt.

ChatGPT ranked three contenders and gave its reasoning for each.

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Kelly was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and previously served as national press secretary for the Republican National Committee.

'She already knows the job,' ChatGPT said, pointing to her familiarity with the White House press operation, the administration’s messaging and the demands of dealing with journalists.

Anna Kelly is the principal deputy press secretary and worked under Karoline Leavitt. (@AnnaKellyGOP/X)

'She offers continuity,' it added, noting that after two changes in the role in quick succession, promoting someone from the existing press team could mean a smoother transition than bringing in an outsider.

The strongest case for Kelly, it said, is that she combines experience, familiarity with the administration and immediate availability.

'That doesn’t mean she’s guaranteed to get the job,' the chatbot cautioned, adding that Trump’s personal preference could outweigh the practical advantages of promoting an existing deputy.

Scott Jennings is a Republican political strategist and CNN commentator. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Second on the list is Scott Jennings, a Republican political strategist and CNN commentator that ChatGPT labeled ‘the outside contender’.

It said Trump could pick ‘an established media personality who is comfortable in front of cameras and already publicly defends his administration’, although Jennings would be moving from political commentary into an official government role.

Third is Stephen Cheung, the White House communications director, whom ChatGPT called ‘the experienced insider’ thanks to his longstanding relationship with Trump.

'He already holds a senior communications role,' it noted, questioning whether Trump would want to move him into ‘the more publicly exposed position of press secretary’.

Other names reportedly in the mix include Katie Miller, wife of top White House aide Stephen Miller and a former communications director for the Department of Government Efficiency, and Alina Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer.

Katie Zacharia left her role as White House press secretary on Oct. 16, after succeeding Karoline Leavitt. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Why did Katie Zacharia leave the White House?

Zacharia’s exit followed scrutiny that began almost as soon as her appointment was announced.

Trump confirmed to Fox News that Zacharia had chosen to leave and denied firing her, telling reporters: “No no. I want her to have a good life…she’s been brutalized by the media.” He said he had told her, “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider.”





She faced questions about her credentials and later revealed she did not pass the bar exam, and her first press conference drew attention when she mistakenly referred to the president as her ‘husband’ before laughing, “That’s a good one.”

Zacharia addressed her exit in a post on X, writing alongside a photo of her with the president: “It was an honor to work for him.”