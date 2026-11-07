President Donald Trump is known for speaking his mind, but he has indicated that he is willing to bite his tongue to get deals done with the Democrats.

Earlier this week, the Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate following a landslide midterm victory, meaning Trump will need to work more closely with the opposition if he wants to get legislation passed. But can he stop insulting them in order to do this? He thinks so.

"Do you think you could work with the Democrats without insulting them," 60 Minutes, correspondent Ross Douthat asked President Trump in an interview set to air on Sunday.

"Yeah, sure I can," the president replied.

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The president's first sit down interview since the midterms will air on Sunday (60 Minutes)

However, Douthat didn't seem too convinced, as he asked Trump: "You sure?"

The 70-year-old seemed to prove the doubts correct with his following sentence, in which he went back to insulting his opposition.

"I also call many of them 'Dumocrats,'" he added.

Douthat then questioned once again whether the president could go just six months without insulting his opposition, to which he responded: "Very easily."

Elsewhere, Trump was questioned about his comments towards Texas' James Talarico, who became the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the state since 1988, defeating Republican Ken Paxton.

The POTUS referred to him as 'Talafreako' a number of times during his campaign, something he boldly admits to.

Trump was asked about his comments towards James Talarico (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The interview, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, is Trump's first sit down since the Republican loss. However, it's not the first time he's addressed the loss publicly.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" the US leader wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He later said in an interview with CBS News: "I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that."

"If I was, we would have won," he insisted, once again.

Despite his many insults, the president went on to congratulate his opposition. "My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country," he added.

"I have total veto power and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out," he continued.

However, the president couldn't help but add another comment towards the party, adding that if they don't want to work with him he would 'just veto everything and they're not gonna want that.'