Trump says he could 'easily' stop insulting Democrats for six months to get a deal done
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Trump says he could 'easily' stop insulting Democrats for six months to get a deal done

The president's first sit-down interview since the Republicans' heavy midterm defeat is set to air on Sunday

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Democrats, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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