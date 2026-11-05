Trump issues stark impeachment warning to Democrats following 'Blue Tsunami'
Home>News>Politics

Trump issues stark impeachment warning to Democrats following 'Blue Tsunami'

The Democrats will soon be in control of Congress, despite Donald Trump still being president

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

You might also like

Choose your content: