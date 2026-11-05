Trump issues stark impeachment warning to Democrats following 'Blue Tsunami'

President Donald Trump has made it clear he's not too worried about the Democratic Party's 'blue tsunami' win at the midterms this week, which could lead to him being impeached for the third time.

Tuesday, November 2, was the day everything changed, as the Grand Old Party’s majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate turned Democrat.

As of now, Democrats have 25 additional seats in the House and seven in the Senate, and the question of whether they'll move to impeach Trump has been floated.

In response, the president has expressed his own message in light of the situation – but he doesn't seem concerned about Democrats holding the power.

Advert

In fact, he said the act of impeaching him would 'destroy' the Democrats.

When asked by Sky News if he was worried about the idea of impeachment – something that has happened to him twice already – he said 'not even a little bit'.

The Democratic Party won both the House and the Senate, meaning Donald Trump's Republican Party will no longer be in control of Congress in January next year (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

'Trump will never stop fighting'

“I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that,” Trump continued. “It would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country?”

He went on to share his belief that the 'country is more successful now than any time in its history'.

“Attempts to impeach him, claw back his agenda, or reverse the gains of his Administration will meet the same fate as the Radical Left’s previous attempts: failure,” a White House memo also read after the results were made known.

It added: “President Trump will never stop fighting.”

Donald Trump's history of impeachment

Trump was first impeached by Nancy Pelosi's House back in 2019, but was later acquitted in the Senate.

The same thing then occurred after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The United States has seen a 'blue tsunami' (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Investigations loom for Donald Trump

Trump has continuously denied any wrongdoing, and it remains unclear whether the Democratic Party will agree on a reason to launch impeachment proceedings.

Hakeem Jeffries, who will be the US's first Black speaker of the House, was asked about the prospect of a third impeachment by ABC News in September, saying: “We haven’t ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out.”

As for the new Ohio Senator, Sherrod Brown, the outlet reported him as saying: “I can’t speak for everybody else but I would not support an impeachment of Trump.

"There’s just simply no reason for that, no matter what happens in the midterms.”

"I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that." (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

However, BBC News has outlined three investigations the Democrats could launch against the president, which consist of:

Trump's family and finances

"We want to make sure that [American] taxpayer dollars are being used wisely and not being stolen or pocketed because of corruption," Virginia Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told the BBC in regards to the Trump family's vast business empire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon

Hegseth's handling of the war with Iran that began in February has been vowed to be looked into – including the number of civilian casualties, munitions shortfalls, spending and claims of poorly prepared troops and facilities.

Immigration and ICE raids

Immigration enforcement has been identified as a key priority for potential congressional investigations by senior Democrats, which could examine allegations of misconduct by ICE agents during immigration raids across the country.

Questions have been raised over Trump being impeached for the third time (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

A political expert's take on Trump's potential impeachment

“An election defeat or disagreement over policy would not constitute grounds for impeachment,” political scientist Dr. Daniel Schatz explained to UNILAD.

“A credible case would require evidence of serious misconduct, potentially including bribery, corrupt use of presidential authority for personal benefit, obstruction of investigations or other grave abuses of power.

“These are possible categories, not conclusions that Trump has committed an impeachable offense. Any charges would need to connect particular conduct to evidence and the constitutional standard.”

Dr. Schatz also claimed that any investigations into the president are more likely to happen, instead of there being an immediate impeachment campaign against Trump.

“Investigations offer an alternative: they can expose wrongdoing and build an evidentiary record without committing the party immediately to impeachment.”