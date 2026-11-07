Dana White drops cryptic ‘next chapter’ tease after Donald Trump publicly offers him press secretary role

Donald Trump has floated an unorthodox candidate to lead the White House press corps, publicly offering UFC President and CEO Dana White the role of White House Press Secretary.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump pleaded with his longtime friend to step into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, urging him to bring along an entourage of mixed martial arts champions as his communications team.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote. "I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

A staunch loyalist and friend to Trump, White could be the perfect candidate to publicise his work (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

‘On to the Next Chapter’

Rather than shutting down the bizarre overture, White sent social media into overdrive with a cryptic response that left Washington and the sports world guessing.

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White, 57, took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of himself standing behind the official press secretary’s lectern inside the White House.

Over the photo, he wrote: "On to the next chapter."

Minutes later, the combat sports executive reposted Trump’s full Truth Social message to his Stories, neither formally accepting nor turning down the offer.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung immediately added fuel to the fire, reposting Trump’s announcement with the caption: "Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!"

Could UFC CEO Dana White really be shifting his career to work as press secretary for the White House? (Instagram/danawhite)





A Bizarre Vacancy

The public lobbying campaign comes as the White House scrambles to fill the high-pressure podium role. The position has sat vacant since mid-October following the abrupt exit of Katie Zacharia, who departed after just five days on the job.

White and Trump have shared an exceptionally close personal and political friendship spanning more than two decades. Trump hosted early, unsanctioned UFC events at his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City when mainstream venues refused to stage mixed martial arts bouts. White has returned the loyalty by speaking in prime-time slots at the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Republican National Conventions.

While White remains locked into extensive corporate leadership commitments as CEO of UFC and a major stakeholder in TKO Group Holdings, his refusal to rule out the offer has sparked frenzy over whether the fight promoter might actually take the government job.