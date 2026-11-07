Dana White drops cryptic ‘next chapter’ tease after Donald Trump publicly offers him press secretary role
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Dana White drops cryptic ‘next chapter’ tease after Donald Trump publicly offers him press secretary role

Trump publicly pleaded with the UFC boss to take over the briefing room lectern, and White responded with a cryptic photo at the podium

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Topics: Dana White, UFC, Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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