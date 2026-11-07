Actress files lawsuit against dog owner claiming she suffered facial 'disfigurement' from attack
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Actress files lawsuit against dog owner claiming she suffered facial 'disfigurement' from attack

Natasha Wilson has been out of work since the attack took place - which saw her rushed to the emergency room

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@officialnatashawilson

Topics: Entertainment, Los Angeles

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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