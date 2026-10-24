Stevie Wonder files lawsuit to evict ex-fiancée who has lived rent-free in his house for nearly 40 years
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Stevie Wonder files lawsuit to evict ex-fiancée who has lived rent-free in his house for nearly 40 years

The 'Part-Time Lover' singer dubbed his ex's refusal to leave the home as 'malicious'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Los Angeles

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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