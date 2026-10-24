Stevie Wonder files lawsuit to evict ex-fiancée who has lived rent-free in his house for nearly 40 years

Stevie Wonder has asked a court in California for permission to evict his ex-fiancée, who has been living in one of his home for nearly four decades rent free.

The 76-year-old, whose real name is Stevland Hardaway Morris, is attempting to remove Carmen Efferson from his Los Angeles home following a disagreement that occurred over the summer.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 22, Wonder and Efferson made a verbal agreement in 1988 that would allow the latter to continue living in the home.

It is believed she moved into the home while engaged to Wonder, who allowed her to keep living there rent-free after they parted ways.

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Stevie Wonder is now seeking to evict his ex (Anna KURTH / AFP via Getty Images)

The 'Part-Time Lover' singer's ex has lived in the home ever since, however, a conflict began this summer when Wonder's attorneys told Efferson she would need to allow insurance workers to come in and inspect the home for insurance purposes.

An email dated July 23, which has been attached to the complaint and seen by People, claims the tenant was notified that the insurance inspector would be visiting the home on July 30 to 'conduct an inspection for the purposes of maintaining insurance coverage on the Property'.

However, it's alleged that Efferson replied to the email just two days later staying that she would not be allowing the inspectors into the home, adding that she was 'feeling harassed', and did 'not consent' to the insurance inspection.

According to the filing, she responded: "You do not have my permission to step onto the property for any reason. If you or any other representatives attempts to enter my home or trespasses on the property, I will immediately contact law enforcement."

Wonder was engaged to Efferson when she moved into the home in 1988 (Rebel Media/WireImage)

The filing also stated that Efferson was handed a 30-day notice for her to vacate the property the day after her email, but that she did not leave the home and has even accused Efferson's continued possession of the home as 'malicious'.

Now, Wonders' attorneys have said they are seeking 'forfeiture' of the verbal agreement allowing Efferson to live there, in addition to any 'reasonable attorney fees' and statutory damages as a result of the malicious possession of the home.

While Efferson appears to have kept a low profile over the years, Billboard's archives have credited her as being a producer on the music video for 'Get It', Stevie Wonder's 1988 duet with Michael Jackson, which could be where the pair met all those years ago.