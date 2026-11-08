It's been a great week for the new Texas Senator James Talarico - and he's ending it with an SNL cameo.

Talarico, who became the first Democrat to win the Texas Senate seat since 1988, crashed a scene in which Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) were celebrating the Democrat victory.

"They said we'd never turn Texas blue, and we proved them wrong," Sherman said.

Trump (James Austin Johnson) then told the Democrats they were 'welcome' for the win. JD Vance (Jeremy Culhane) and Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) later joined the Trump monologue, before Talarico came in, playing himself.

Advert

"Hi America, I'm James Talarico, the guy who's been texting you everyday asking for $5," the new Senator said, as he was greeted with cheers.





"In this economy, who can blame you," Johnson, playing Trump, responded.

"But I think, Mr, President, if we could work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans," Talarico continued. "It's clear the people want something new, they want something different. I'm talking of course about SNL's cold opens. How many of these Trump freezers are they going to do?"

“Infinity!” Trump responded.

"Well in that case, there's only one thing left to say," Talarico added.

The two then put their arms around each other before saying the iconic line: "Live from New York it's Saturday night!"

Within the monologue, the 'fake Trump' was heard referring to Talarico, as 'Talafreako,' something the real Trump was heard saying numerous times during his campaign. However, once again, Talarico took it on the chin, as he posted the clip to his X account with the caption: “That’s Senator Talafreako.”

Talarico took a swipe at the SNL 'Trump freezes' (NBC/Saturday Night Live)

'Talafreako,' isn't the only insult the president has used, regularly referring to the Democrats as 'Dumbocrats.'

However, it looks like the 70-year-old is willing to put the insults behind him for six months in order to get deals done.

When asked if he'd be willing to stop taking digs at the party for six months, he said he would 'very easily' be able to.

The 60 Minutes interview, which is set to air on Sunday night, will be the president's first sit down interview since his party's huge midterm loss.

Trump has made it clear however, that he believes the loss was due to the fact he 'wasn't on the ballot.'

"I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that," he said in an interview with CBS News.

"If I was, we would have won."







