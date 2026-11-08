Texas senator James Talarico takes brutal swipe at 'Trump freezers' on SNL following 'blue tsunami' midterm sweep
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Texas senator James Talarico takes brutal swipe at 'Trump freezers' on SNL following 'blue tsunami' midterm sweep

Talarico appeared to take Trump's 'Talafreako' jibes on the chin

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NBC

Topics: Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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