Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hits out at Shane Gillis following controversial SNL monologue
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Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hits out at Shane Gillis following controversial SNL monologue

Gillis also swore on live TV during a Dr. Seuss sketch and said sorry before the show ended

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Saturday Night Live, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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