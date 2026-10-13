Ego Nwodim posts crushing response to Shane Gillis’s SNL gym monologue
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Ego Nwodim posts crushing response to Shane Gillis’s SNL gym monologue

The former SNL cast member did not hold back

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Topics: Saturday Night Live

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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