Ego Nwodim posts crushing response to Shane Gillis’s SNL gym monologue

SNL’s former cast member Ego Nwodim issued a withering comeback to host Shane Gillis after his controversial monologue on the show.

Gillis was rounded on by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame among others for his performance, which caused widespread outrage.

The comedian shocked the show’s audience on Saturday when he said, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w****s now.”

He continued: “Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? They’re neon, like, artificial bait-colored?

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Then he added, “And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the b**thole. And don’t look. You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look, because they are filming.

“I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

Gillis has been heavily criticised (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In an iconic twist, Nwodim took to Instagram to post a story of herself at the gym with the caption, “W***e reporting for duty.”

In a second post, she shared a picture of a post-gym meal, penning, “Getting my 30 grams of protein in after heauxing.”

She was on SNL from 2018 to 2025, a total of seven seasons.

Levy had already won praise for condemning Gillis’ comments via his Instagram post on Sunday: “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w****s.

“It makes the men calling them w****s misogynists. There’s a difference there.

“By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off.”

He said he was ‘speechless’ that ‘something like that can exist on live national television.’

Dan Levy rounded on Gillis already (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images)

He continued: “And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime.'”

He argued that ‘men need to be defending women more’ and explained ‘this is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue.’

He said: “Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects. They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK?

He added: “And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet.”

Gillis was also criticised for dropping the F-bomb during the monologue, for which he later apologised.

The cast member has been with SNL since 2019 but was fired from the show within days after previous podcast comments he made resurfaced.

His stand-up career took-off, and he has since hosted the show in 2024 and 2025 and again last weekend.