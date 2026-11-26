Christina Applegate has issued a response after people wondered why she was left frustrated and sad after discovering she was misdiagnosed with MS.

Applegate was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which is a lifelong health condition that affects the brain and central nervous system, but after her doctor suggested coming off the treatment, she found out that all that time she had been misdiagnosed.

She explained that 'all of a sudden, a few years ago' her doctor had made the suggestion to come off the treatment, and her body had then responded in a way that indicated MS.

The celebrity has previously opened up about how when she received the news, she was not left happy by it, which in turn has led to some to wonder why she reacted that way.

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"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS'," Applegate said, "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."

Since then, Applegate has explained why she reacted in this way, despite others around her being delighted by the news that she does not have MS, Complex reports.

Applegate said that the condition had become an 'identity' (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in a two-part episode of her MeSsy podcast, which was co-hosted by Jamie Sigler, she said: "You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I'm better. If anything, I've gotten worse."

Crucially as well, Applegate explained that there is still something wrong, as she has been experiencing awful symptoms, and while she had previously thought that she knew what had been causing them, now she has to start the process of trying to figure it out all over again.

"I'm back at square one where I don't know what's going on with me," she said.

Now the search for answers has to start again, with Applegate saying: “It can be incredibly stressful."

Not just that, but Applegate said that as part of accepting the condition, which is for life, she had come to accept it as part of her identity.

“It’s about an identity thing,” she said, explaining that she had also developed a strong connection with people who have the condition when she believed that she had it as well.

Applegate said she now still needs to understand what is causing her illness (John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

This notion of a chronic illness becoming a part of someone's identity was also explained by associate professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Dr. Michael Kornberg.

"It becomes part of your identity," he told the BBC. "To live with that for five years and then to be given a different diagnosis is really unsettling."

Unfortunately, the nature of MS means that it can be a difficult condition to diagnose someone with, and this can mean that misdiagnoses are not uncommon.

Dr. Marwa Kaisey, who appeared as a guest on the podcast, explained: "It's not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says 'yes, you have it. No, you don't'. It's a list of criteria."

This means that medics have to do what is called a 'diagnosis of exclusion', where they examine symptoms and systematically rule out other conditions which could potentially be causing them.