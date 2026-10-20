Christina Applegate says she was 'misdiagnosed' with MS for years

Christina Applegate has said she is 'back at square one' after revealing she was 'misdiagnosed' with multiple sclerosis five years ago.

The actress revealed the shock news through tears on her MeSsy podcast on Tuesday (October 20), saying she's actually 'gotten worse' over the years since the initial diagnosis.

Following her 2021 diagnosis, the star's doctor has now confirmed that she doesn't have the lifelong autoimmune condition.

"I was, like, not happy at all," the 54-year-old admitted of the misdiagnosis, as she added: "Everybody else was so happy."

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"You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better," she continued. "I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I’ve gotten worse."

Following the incorrect diagnosis, Applegate claims she now has no idea where her health issues stem from, prompting even more confusion.

Christina Applegate has been left 'lost' by the misdiagnosis (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

She continued: "That’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?"

The Married... with Children actress claims to have 'every symptom' of MS, 'every single one' she pressed.

What is multiple sclerosis?

The long-lasting neurological condition affects the brain and the spinal cord, disrupting communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

While symptoms vary between individuals, they commonly include fatigue, blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the limbs, muscle weakness, difficulty walking, balance problems and muscle spasms.

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'I feel like I let everybody down'

Applegate said: "Now, we both know that there are many things that mirror MS - many different things. It’s clear now that they’re finding something different, something else is going on."

But her case isn't rare, according to the star.

She noted that a 'pretty damn high number' of people are misdiagnosed with the condition every year.

After becoming a huge public advocate for those with the condition, she noted: "It's weird because I feel like I let everybody down. It's this weird feeling because I became this - you and I, the poster children for MS.

Applegate says her symptoms have gotten 'worse' in recent months (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

'Nothing magical happened'

"I had a reason. I had a reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s really confusing for me."

Speaking about the impact it has had on her life, the retired actress said: "I've gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job, it stopped my life.

"I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don’t have MS'.

"Nothing magical happened."