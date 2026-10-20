Reason why MS can be easily mistaken after Christina Applegate reveals she was misdiagnosed

Multiple sclerosis (MS) can be difficult to identify because its symptoms overlap with those of several other conditions, potentially making it harder to establish what is causing a patient's health problems.

Actress Christina Applegate has spoken publicly about being misdiagnosed with MS, bringing attention to the challenges associated with correctly identifying the neurological condition.

Dr. Drew Voelsch, a chiropractor at Forza Chiropractic in Arlington Heights, Illinois, says symptoms such as tingling, numbness, muscle weakness and balance changes can also occur with problems affecting the spine and nerves.

“I can't speak to Christina Applegate's case, but I see misdiagnosis weekly from the spine and nerve side,” he explained.

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MS is a difficult condition to diagnose because there is no guaranteed diagnostic test. (Getty Stock Image)

Why multiple sclerosis symptoms can be mistaken for other conditions

MS affects the central nervous system, but its symptoms are not exclusive to the condition.

Voelsch explained that cervical radiculopathy, which involves irritation or compression of nerves in the neck, can produce symptoms that resemble those associated with MS.

Vitamin B12 deficiency and thoracic outlet syndrome can also cause tingling.

“MS, cervical radiculopathy, B12 deficiency and thoracic outlet syndrome can all cause tingling that comes and goes,” he said.

Problems associated with bad posture can sometimes be confused for MS. (Getty Stock Image)

He warned that symptoms which appear intermittently can be dismissed as stress or posture-related problems, potentially making it harder to identify their underlying cause.

Another issue he highlighted is diagnostic anchoring, where an initial explanation influences how later symptoms are interpreted.

Voelsch gave the example of an office worker experiencing neck pain and tingling in their hands who is labelled as having carpal tunnel syndrome.

In such cases, he explained, 'later findings get bent to fit that label'.

He also warned against confusing a description of a symptom with an explanation for it.

“‘Sciatica’ and ‘migraine’ describe pain; they are not diagnoses,” he said.

The distinction matters because similar symptoms can have very different underlying causes, requiring different investigations and treatment approaches.

Dr Luke Pratsides said communication with patients was absolutely vital for a correct diagnosis. (Getty Stock Image)

How patient communication can help when a diagnosis is unclear

Dr. Luke Pratsides, an NHS GP and Chief Medical Officer at Get A Drip, shined a light on the importance of patient-centered healthcare, including ensuring people feel informed and listened to during clinical consultations.

He highlighted the importance of addressing patients' needs beyond their immediate medical symptoms.

“The clinical need, the practical need, and the emotional need,” he explained, describing three fundamentals that patients bring to clinical interactions.

“Do patients feel informed? Do they feel listened to? Are they engaged with their provider?," he added.

Voelsch cited research published in BMJ Quality & Safety in 2014 by Singh and colleagues, which estimated that approximately one in 20 US adults experiences an outpatient diagnostic error each year.

For patients who remain concerned that their symptoms have not been fully explained, Voelsch suggested asking: 'What is causing this, and which test showed it?'

He also recommended keeping a timeline of symptoms and seeking a second opinion if symptoms progress or the explanation provided does not fit their experience.

Depression is often a complication from people who have been diagnosed with MS (Getty Stock Image)

What are the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) manifests through a diverse array of neurological symptoms that primarily impact an individual's mobility, vision, and mental clarity, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Because MS is an unpredictable autoimmune condition that attacks the central nervous system, symptoms vary widely from person to person.

Common physical warning signs include severe muscle weakness, spasms, difficulty walking, and profound fatigue, alongside sensory disruptions like chronic pain, numbness, or tingling in the limbs.

Beyond mobility challenges, the condition frequently impacts cognitive functioning and emotional health.

Individuals living with MS often experience vision impairments-such as blurred or double vision-as well as significant cognitive shifts that affect memory, concentration, and the overall ability to focus.

Public health frameworks also note that mood alterations, including clinical depression, and systemic issues like bladder and bowel dysfunction are frequent complications of the disease.