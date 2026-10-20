Reason why MS can be easily mistaken after Christina Applegate reveals she was misdiagnosed
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Reason why MS can be easily mistaken after Christina Applegate reveals she was misdiagnosed

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is frequently misdiagnosed, with studies suggesting this happens to between 18% to 20% of patients

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Christina Applegate, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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