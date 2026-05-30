Celebrities who have spoken publicly about their Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis

Saturday, May 30, marks World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day, an annual event to raise awareness of the condition that close to one million people in the US are living with.

MS, a serious health condition affecting both the brain and spinal cord, has no cure but effective treatment can help manage symptoms.

Complications of the condition include issues with vision, arm or leg movements, sensation or balance, muscle stiffness, numbness and problems with thinking, learning and planning.

A number of celebrities have opened up on their experience with MS, which is always good to look back on during awareness days like today.

Christina Applegate

The actor first opened up about her MS diagnosis in 2021 and has spoke openly in recent years about her struggles with the condition.

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Speaking on X at the time, Applegate penned: "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

"It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Christina Applegate has discussed the struggles of living with MS (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Applegate told People earlier this year that she still attempts to take her teenage daughter Sadie to school and activities.

"I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves," she said. "I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do."

Jack Osbourne

The son of Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with MS in 2012 when he was just 26 years old and has used 'alternative therapies' to deal with symptoms.

Jack Osbourne has taken to 'alternative therapies' (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast, Osbourne said: "I have had some alternative therapy treatments over the years. I do not take traditional MS medication currently.

"I had this procedure called disc seal."

Selma Blair

The Legally Blonde star was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has provided several updates to her fans since then.

She's been in remission since 2021 and her prognosis is 'great', but that doesn't mean Blair hasn't had a few bumps along the road.

The actor was diagnosed with the condition in 2018 (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"There is a truth with neurogedenerative brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times," she said in a 2019 Instagram update.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The singer and actor spoke about MS for the first time 15 years after her diagnosis, though she now provides a lot of awareness to the disease.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has opened up on her experience to spread awareness (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Despite the struggles, Sigler told People in 2023: "I can still accomplish the things that I want to do, whether it be at work or at home."

Janice Dean

Janice Dean, the Fox News Meteorologist, has been living with MS for over 20 years and realized something wasn't right during a trip in Ottawa.

Janice Dean has been living with MS for over 20 years (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She told People: I woke up one morning and literally couldn’t get out of bed. It was like nothing I had ever felt before. Like I had this weighted blanket on me. I couldn’t feel the bottoms of my feet, and I also had this weird numbness in my thighs. I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’