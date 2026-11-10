Country singer CJ Beach dies aged 22 in car crash hours after performing at Florida venue
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Country singer CJ Beach dies aged 22 in car crash hours after performing at Florida venue

His heartbroken father said a crash recently occurred on the same spot

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Facebook/CJ Beach)

Topics: Florida

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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