Country singer CJ Beach dies aged 22 in car crash hours after performing at Florida venue

Country singer CJ Beach from Tallahassee, Florida, died on Saturday November 7 when his vehicle left the road and hit a number of trees at around 1.15am.

He had previously performed a music show at The Salty Donkey in Panacea, Florida on Friday November 6, reports the US Sun.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was driving north on Rehwinkel Road near Oakwood Trail, in Crawfordvillein Wakulla County when the fatal crash occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation stated Florida Highway Patrol.





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According to a Facebook post by his father, Charles, the stretch of road where CJ died had been the scene of an earlier crash.

Charles wrote on social media, “I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ.

“Seeing all the post with pictures and videos kills me, but I know he was loved by many and will be missed.”

He asked residents to reach out to county commissioners to ask for signage and lights to be installed in the part of the road where the crash occurred.





“CJ’s wreck was in the same spot as the last wreck there. The bushes hadn’t even grown back,” he wrote.

“That is what I ask for in memory of my son CJ. Please help me out.”

CJ was the frontman of the band CJ & the Deadmen, with his death leaving Florida’s Big Bend music community in shock.

Tallahassee radio station X101.5 paid tribute to CJ.

CJ was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash (Instagram/cjbeachmusic)

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of one of the most talented young musicians from our area in a long time.

“Sending our condolences to everyone in the local music community, CJ’s friends and family, and anyone who was ever lucky enough to hear him play live,” the station wrote.

CJ was noted for having shared his music on Instagram and TikTok, where he attracted a growing number of fans for his combination of country music with Southern rock.

He launched the Deadman Walking Festival, which showcased up-and-coming local musicians, marking its fifth anniversary in April 2026.



