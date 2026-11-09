Beth Holloway details the chilling moment she came face-to-face with her daughters Natalee’s killer

Beth Holloway had to do something no parent ever wants to do – come face-to-face with her daughter's killer.

Natalee Holloway went missing in May 2005 shortly after arriving in Aruba. Just hours after learning about her disappearance, her mom Beth jetted to the country from Alabama to find answers.

She quickly met Dutch national Joran van der Sloot, but it wasn't until 2023 that she got the answer that Beth already knew deep down – that he was responsbile for Natalee's death.

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Natalee's story has been in the media for a long time but has received renewed attention following the release of the new Netflix documentary, Taken: Natalee Holloway.

Speaking to NBC News about the three-part series, Beth shared: "I finally have a conclusion. There’s a finale."

"It took me 18 years to get the answers," she went on. "But justice takes a lot of work, and I felt like now’s the time to tell, for the first time, a comprehensive and conclusive story of what happened to Natalee and her journey of 20 years."

Beth met Joran shortly after she arrived in Aruba when she get the news of Natalee's disappearance. When she met him, the worried mom had a gut feeling about him.

She recalled: "My initial interaction with Joran was another moment of, 'He knows. He knows what happened to her.'"

It wasn't until 2023 that Joran admitted to killing Natalee. He was already incarcerated for another woman's death at the time; he was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Peruvian woman Stephany Flores in 2010.

Beth called his confession 'a long time coming'.

Beth Holloway never gave up on finding answers about Natalee (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She told NBC: "The torturous part is the not knowing, and as shocking and as torturous as it is to hear this, it is finally a relief to know that’s what I had been searching for for 18 years.

"I had to know, no matter how brutal it was. I needed to know what happened."

Joran had tried to extort the Holloway family out of £250,000 for information on the whereabouts of Natalee's body. He had contacted John Q. Kelly, Beth's lawyer, who went to meet him in Aruba to arrange a $25,000 down payment, footage of which is shown in the Netflix docuseries.

The information Joran gave turned out to be false and Beth proceeded to sue him for wire fraud and extortion in an Alabama court.

It was decided that the 20-year sentence he was handed in the US court would be served concurrently with his prison sentence in Peru, where he's currently imprisoned.

With this arrangement in mind, Jordan won't be released from prison until at least 2045.