Police issue statement for Russell Brand's victims as he's sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

The Metropolitan Police have shared a statement after Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy began by stating his 'thoughts today are with the women who came forward and made this investigation possible', adding that they displayed 'bravery, dignity and resilience' during the process.

Standing outside the Southwark Crown Court in London, the Met police officer said: "The victims have had to revisit deeply traumatic experiences and endure significant public and media attention. I hope today’s outcome provides some measure of closure and allows them to continue rebuilding their lives.

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Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison (Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"From the very beginning, our investigation was never about Russell Brand’s profile, status or celebrity.

"Our focus has always been on the women who reported these offences and on conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations they made."

Furphy concluded with a message for anyone who has been the victim of rape or any other sexual assault offence.

"If you come forward, you will be listened to, supported and treated with care and compassion," he added.

Brand's father, Ron, who was in court for the sentencing hearing on Monday (November 9), insisted his son was the 'victim' in an exchange with reporters outside.

After a reporter described the women who came forward as victims, Ron replied: "The girls, you mean, who chased him and harassed him - is that what you mean?"

The journalist then hit back, saying: "He was convicted," before Brand's father stated: "I don't care."

Ron then suggested 'it's possible' the jury in the case was corrupt.

Last week, Brand was found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004; sexually assaulting a Choice FM worker after encountering her in the Capital Radio building in 2004 or 2005; and raping a fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

He was further acquitted on two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Before he passed his sentence on Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan paid tribute to the 'determination and bravery' of the women who testified in the trial.

The judge told Brand: "I do not increase your punishment because of it, but all those women had to face being confronted and being told they had lied or twisted the truth and/or they had agreed to your sexual demands.

"That was all done because of you, on your instructions."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.