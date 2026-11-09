Police issue statement for Russell Brand's victims as he's sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison
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Police issue statement for Russell Brand's victims as he's sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison

The judge also paid tribute to the 'determination and bravery' of the women

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, Crime, UK News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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