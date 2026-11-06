Bear Grylls breaks silence on Russell Brand rape conviction after he helped baptize him
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Bear Grylls breaks silence on Russell Brand rape conviction after he helped baptize him

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed two further rape allegations against Brand remain under investigation

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Topics: Russell Brand, Crime, Religion, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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