Expert reveals why stock market plummeted after midterm elections and it's not all because of Democrats
Home>News>Politics

Expert reveals why stock market plummeted after midterm elections and it's not all because of Democrats

Only 19 Republicans out of 106 backed by Elon Musk won their seats come November 4

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Politics, US News, Donald Trump

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

You might also like

Choose your content: