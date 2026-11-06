Scientist who didn't believe in God before near-death experience describes what she saw in the 'afterlife'
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Scientist who didn't believe in God before near-death experience describes what she saw in the 'afterlife'

Nancy Rynes says she no longer fears death and will one day return 'home'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dr Mayim Baliak/YouTube

Topics: US News, Religion

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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