Doctor who interviewed 1,500 people before they died reveals what nearly 90% experience before death
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Doctor who interviewed 1,500 people before they died reveals what nearly 90% experience before death

Dr. Christopher Kerr is a pioneering hospice physician, neurobiologist and CEO who has spent 30 years studying death

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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