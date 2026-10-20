Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with Royal Family - with a subtle swipe at those who 'don't want to'
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Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with Royal Family - with a subtle swipe at those who 'don't want to'

Harry claimed there's 'enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Royal Family, Meghan Markle, UK News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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