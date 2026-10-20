Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with Royal Family - with a subtle swipe at those who 'don't want to'

Prince Harry has revealed he wants to reconcile with the King and the rest of the Royal Family after making his return to the UK earlier this year.

However, in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex took a subtle swipe at those 'who don't want to'.

Harry, partner Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, returned to the UK in August after a number of years living in California.

The King issued a letter last month describing Harry and Meghan as 'private citizens' and stated they were not to use their HRH titles after ditching their royal duties in 2020.

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Harry and Meghan hit back at the statement, stating they were 'surprised' by the King's remarks ahead of returning to the UK.

With the royals now settled back into UK life, Harry sat down GQ Magazine, where he discussed the complicated relationship with his family.

“Some people don't want it to work out, of course I do" Harry said. "I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile—that's the key point."

Prince Harry and the King pictured in 2019 (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Harry continued: "Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past.

"That's something that I would encourage everybody to do: If there's certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that's harder to let go of.

"But, for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family."

Prince Harry was asked by GQ if he was grieving the fractured relationships with his family, to which he replied: "Yes, of course."

He added: "I think from a family perspective, again, another massively relatable issue for so many people, sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent.

"That continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is."

Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms (Henry Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)

After stepping down from royal duties six years ago, Harry released his memoir, Spare, where he detailed the deep rift that had unfolded between himself and Prince William.

A bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 saw Meghan claim a member of the royal family raised "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born."

William was forced to respond to the comments, saying: "We're very much not a racist family."