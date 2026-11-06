Every change Trump has made to Oval Office as he signs order restricting future presidents from changing it
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Every change Trump has made to Oval Office as he signs order restricting future presidents from changing it

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to turn the Oval Office into a historic monument

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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